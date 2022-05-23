Appleton man charged in connection with armed standoff on church roof

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The man involved in a standoff on the roof of St. Bernadette’s Parish was charged Monday.

James Cooper faces charges of recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm.

Police responded to calls to S. Matthias Street at 10:13 Thursday morning about a man who pointed a gun at someone and then at himself. He then got on the roof of the church at St. Bernadette’s Parish on nearby Lourdes St. He fired two shots into the air as police arrived but did not fire again and he sat down on the roof.

Lt. Meghan Cash says the 33-year-old man was in crisis, “having a very bad day.”

According to a criminal complaint, the incident began Wednesday, May 11 around the time of Cooper’s mother’s birthday and date she committed suicide a year prior.

Cooper said he went to Iris Place, located in St. Bernadette’s Parish, to get away on May 13. He was told to pack his belongings and leave after three days at Iris Place. He proceeded to point a gun at his head and at a female staff member. Cooper said he fired a shot into the air, climbed to the roof and fired another shot into the air.

According to Cooper, he shot the gun to get law enforcement to respond and for someone to understand his situation. Cooper told Officer Anderson he did not want to hurt anyone, including himself.

According to Anderson, Cooper said he got his gun from his home after he thought he was likely to be kicked out of Iris Place.

SWAT personnel from around the Fox Valley secured a perimeter around the scene during the standoff. Johnston Elementary and Appleton East High schools went into lockdown, and people nearby were advised to shelter in place. The location is near Thompson Center on Lourdes, Options for Independent Living, and a residential area.

Cooper is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being an adjudicated delinquent of physical abuse of a child.

He was placed on a $750 signature bond.

No one was hurt.

