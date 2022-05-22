UPFRONT: $40 billion restaurant relief bill fails to pass in senate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY/WISN) - A group of restaurant owners are back after documenting their trip to Capitol Hill.

The group is part of the Main Street Alliance. They were in Washington pushing for lawmakers to approve a $40 billion pandemic relief fund for the restaurant industry.

“The thing about the restaurant industry is that people see it as just helping us, but we are a pass-through industry. So, 90 cents of every dollar a restaurant makes goes straight back out into the community. So even though we gross a lot of income, we actually don’t keep a lot of that,” Odd Duck Restaurant Owner Melissa Buchholz said.

The bill failed to pass in the senate on a 52 to 43 vote.

“We pay linen companies. We pay produce vendors. We pay the guy who fixes our dishwasher. We pay the people who fix our ice machines. We pay our employees. We pay the guy who cleans our beer lines. We pay our local brewery. So there’s so many people who are connected to the restaurant industry that people don’t realize that it really trickles up the fabric of the community.”

