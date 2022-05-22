Recently deceased Menasha Medal of Honor Vietnam War veteran honored today

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Today, May 21, is Armed Forces Day. It’s an annual tradition to honor all those who serve in our military and remember a local Medal of Honor Vietnam War veteran who passed away about a month ago.

That local veteran was Kenneth Stumpf who served his country for almost three decades. He was a Staff Sergeant in the Army during the Vietnam war and single handedly destroyed an enemy bunker using a grenade and rescued three wounded squad members.

“Well you know sometimes people forget why we have our country the way we do,” Carrie Lehrer shared during Saturday’s memorial ceremony beside Terry Stumpf who is Kenneth’s nephew.

Kenneth received the Medal of Honor in 1968 for acts of valor in the Vietnam War in 1967. Which are now stories that have been memorialized thanks to family members.

“He was under heavy automatic weapon fire from three different bunkers,” Terry recounted. “Once he got the guys back, he organized what was left of the guys and they took out two of them. He took out the third one on his own. He threw a grenade in there and they threw it back at him. So, he had to dive for cover.”

Kenneth died on April 23, 2022 at the age of 77. However, his memorial will live on in Menasha.

“When he’d come to Menasha we would go out and talk,” Thomas Robinson recollected. Kenneth was a member of VFW Menasha Post 2126 and Thomas is a former commander of the post. “I happened to ask a lot of people what the Medal of Honor was and nobody knew about it. So then I said, Ken, I’ll build you a monument. He laughed at me.”

The Medal of Honor is the highest award for military valor in action. Which is one of the reasons so many community members came out for the memorial on Saturday.

“When we pulled up my eyes welled up seeing all the people that were here,” Terry shared. “[It] makes me proud, makes me very proud.”

“Our post likes to work with the community,” VFW Menasha Post 2126 commander, David Mix, emphasized. “We don’t leave our community behind. We do a lot of stuff for our community. We’re out there doing brat frys and everything. Our community likes us so we like them. It’s a two way street that we do.”

VFW Post 2126 will be part of the Menasha and Neenah Memorial Day Parade on Monday May 30.

