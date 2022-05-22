MORE BELOW AVERAGE TEMPS ON THE WAY

A few showers will be possible this morning mainly across the Northwoods. Throughout the rest of the day, a stray shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out especially in Northern areas. Otherwise, we will have some opportunity for sunshine this morning, but skies will turn mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Highs will make it into the 60s in the Fox Valley, but mid to upper 50s can be expected elsewhere.

Gardeners in north and west of the Fox Valley should keep a closer eye on temperatures tonight into tomorrow morning... temperatures will drop into the lower half of the 30s. Even in the Fox Valley, there could be some patchy frost in low lying areas. Bring any plants inside, and cover up any sensitive outdoor vegetation to avoid any problems with frost.

Tomorrow morning, high pressure will be in control and will bring us plenty of sunshine early on. Clouds will increase as we go into later parts of the day. Tuesday, late in the day, rain will develop across the area. Widespread rain can be expected through Wednesday, and even a few showers could linger into Thursday. A widespread 1″ or more of rain can be expected.

South winds look to return by the end of the week. This translates to 70s and possibly 80s for Memorial Day weekend. As we get closer, and things become clearer, we will keep you updated.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Some AM sun, more PM clouds. Spotty showers. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Areas of Frost. LOW: 39

MONDAY: Morning sunshine with clouds increasing late. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers late. HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & cool with areas of rain. HIGH: 59 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers possible. HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Turning warmer. Partly sunny. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few afternoon storms. Warmer. HIGH: 75

