Advertisement

Fritsch Park vandalized with graffiti

Fritsch Park full of graffiti
Fritsch Park full of graffiti(Fox Crossing Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular Fox Crossing park was vandalized Friday night.

Upon waking up Saturday, the Fox Crossing Police Department (FCPD) discovered graffiti covering Fritsch Park. Images show graffiti on tables, walking paths and a water fountain.

“It is quite disappointing to see a beautiful park like Fritsch Park full of graffiti from overnight vandals,” the FCPD posted on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Haag at 920-720-7109 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff evacuated from Bay View Middle School in Howard. May 20, 2022.
Renovations may have caused HazMat situation at Bay View Middle School, district says
A map of COVID-19 levels by county. The CDC bases these labels on new cases and hospitalizations.
CDC: 18 Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 levels
I-41 crash May 3, 2022
Woman dies from injuries in May 3 crash on I-41
Dufeck Manufacturing produces more than 500 specialty wood products.
Denmark company considered the “World’s Greatest”
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner sues deputies over her arrest after chase

Latest News

Crash on I-41
I-41 North reopens at Northland Avenue following crash
Rolling over challenges for Wisconsin semi-truck drivers
Rolling over challenges for Wisconsin semi-truck drivers
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
May 21 Birthday Club
May 21 Birthday Club