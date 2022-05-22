Fritsch Park vandalized with graffiti

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular Fox Crossing park was vandalized Friday night.

Upon waking up Saturday, the Fox Crossing Police Department (FCPD) discovered graffiti covering Fritsch Park. Images show graffiti on tables, walking paths and a water fountain.

“It is quite disappointing to see a beautiful park like Fritsch Park full of graffiti from overnight vandals,” the FCPD posted on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Haag at 920-720-7109 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

