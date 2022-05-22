UPDATE: Fox Valley woman in custody after hiding in stranger’s home following hit-and-run

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Valley woman was taken into custody after hitting two vehicles and breaking into a nearby stranger’s home Saturday.

“It’s certainly rare. It has happened before, but yes typically people stay on the scene, they don’t run and go into other people’s households,” Lieutenant Eric Freville, Grand Chute Police Department, said.

But that is exactly what Lt. Freville said happened Saturday evening around 6 p.m.

The Grand Chute Police Department responded to an accident on Highway 41 near Lynndale Avenue caused by a 30-year-old woman from the Fox Valley.

“She hit two cars, ultimately three vehicles were involved in the accident. She then fled the scene on foot, rather than staying at the accident,” said Lt. Freville.

Officials say the driver jumped a fence and ran into a stranger’s home, unarmed, on the 3900 block of N. Fox Glove Lane.

That’s when someone inside the home contacted the police.

“We set up a perimeter and eventually retrieved the female from inside the household and she was taken to the hospital, and then to jail,” Lt. Freville explained.

Grand Chute police say the hit-and-run then turned into a burglary.

“When she was in the house she did remove things from inside the house and put them in her pockets,” Lt. Freville said.

The woman was taken into custody and brought to the Outagamie County Jail for burglary, possession of narcotics and more.

Lt. Freville says there was significant damage to the vehicles, but no one was injured.

“Certainly that is a positive in the midst of all this chaos.”

