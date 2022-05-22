AREAS OF FROST POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Clouds are going to clear out this evening and that will set the stage for an unseasonably chilly night ahead. Areas of frost are possible, especially west and north of the Fox Valley. Lows are expected to range from the mid 30s to upper 20s in these locations. Protect any sensitive vegetation to ensure that they make it through the night. Lows in the Fox Valley and near the Lake shore should generally be in the upper 30s. Even in these spots you may want to cover things just to be on the safe side, especially if you live in a low lying spot.

FROST ADVISORY TONIGHT (WBAY)

Look for lots of sunshine Monday morning, but clouds will bubble up and fill in during the afternoon hours once again. Highs should range from the mid 50s near the lake to the mid 60s inland. Overall, it’ll be a nice day with variable winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Our next weather maker is going to spread rain our way starting Tuesday night. It really turns wet on Wednesday. Early projections show from 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain (or more) with this system through the middle of the week. Breezy conditions are expected with it too and that’s going to make Wednesday a raw day for late May, even by our standards.

We still have a much needed warm up on track for the coming Memorial Day weekend. I think highs in the 70s are attainable starting Friday, and there could be some 80s at some point during the weekend. The tradeoff will be increased humidity levels and a chance for showers and storms. It’s still too early to tell if any of the storms may be strong/severe but it does bear watching so stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: VARIABLE 5 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

MONDAY: VARIABLE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Areas of frost north & west of Fox Valley. LOW: 37

MONDAY: Morning sunshine with clouds increasing during the afternoon. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers late. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & cool with areas of rain. HIGH: 58 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers possible. HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Turning warmer. Partly sunny. Chance of a stray shower. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Warmer. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Warm & more humid. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.