Advertisement

Wisconsin man sentenced in $2.4 million investment scheme

A Wisconsin man convicted in a $2.4 million investment scheme involving more than 20 victims has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted in a $2.4 million investment scheme involving more than 20 victims has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

Jeremy Arrington, 44, of Middleton, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of wire fraud. Authorities say several of the investors lost their retirement savings to Arrington.

Arrington was the chief financial officer for Wisconsin Home Buyers Network, a real estate business. Investigators say he ran a Ponzi scheme by promising investors returns ranging from 12% to 36% with little or no risk.

Investor funds were combined with other funds and used for payments to existing investors, payroll for related businesses, debt reduction, personal draws by the partners, back taxes and legal fees, according to the complaint.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig sentenced Arrington Thursday to 33 months in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on S Matthias Street in Appleton. May 19, 2022.
Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved
Students and staff evacuated from Bay View Middle School in Howard. May 20, 2022.
Renovations may have caused HazMat situation at Bay View Middle School, district says
Taylor Schabusiness in court on May 19, 2022.
Judge: Schabusiness competent to stand trial for gruesome Green Bay murder
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Six injured in explosion, massive fire at Waukesha County facility
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks at a news conference Tuesday, March 22,...
Report: Cousin of former Packer Davante Adams killed in shooting

Latest News

Generic gun photo
Wisconsin’s high court broadens who can carry concealed guns
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint...
Judge gives Wisconsin GOP leader chance to avoid contempt
(FILE)
Wisconsin Republicans to vote on death penalty, elections
(FILE)
Kohl’s cuts annual forecast, as it gets stung with inflation