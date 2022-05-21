SPOTTY SHOWERS TONIGHT & SUNDAY, FROST POSSIBLE SUNDAY NIGHT

A few isolated showers are possible tonight mainly north of Green Bay. Lows will range from the mid 30s NORTH to the low 40s SOUTH. Some patchy frost could occur in the NORTH if there are enough breaks in the clouds. We may start off with some sun on Sunday but clouds should build up during the day and once again there could be some spotty showers around. Highs top out in the 50s to low 60s.

Gardeners in north and west of the Fox Valley should keep a closer eye on temperatures Sunday night and Monday morning... they may drop into the lower half of the 30s. A more widespread frost event is possible during this time frame.

Monday is looking like the brightest day of the work week. Enjoy the sun because clouds will start to thicken up as our next weather maker approaches for the middle of the week. Wednesday currently looks to be breezy, damp, and chilly for late may. Early data suggest that another 1″ of rain (or more) may fall across the region from late Tuesday through Thursday.

On a positive note, a warming trend is currently forecast to get underway just in time for the long Memorial Day weekend. If the planets align properly, highs in the 70s to low 80s could return to northeast Wisconsin. Rain and storm chances aren’t zero with the warmer air but I think they’ll be a little more welcome if it isn’t as chilly! Stay tuned for updates.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: E/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

SUNDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible NORTH. LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Some AM sun, more PM clouds. Spotty showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Morning sunshine with clouds increasing during the PM. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few PM showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & cool with areas of rain. HIGH: 59 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers possible. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Turning warmer. A few showers are still possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few afternoon storms. Warmer. HIGH: 77

