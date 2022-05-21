SILVER ALERT: Waushara County man disappeared on walk to mailbox

NEAR REDGRANITE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waushara County man went for a walk to check his mail at 5 o’clock Friday night. Almost 5 hours later, he hasn’t returned.

Law enforcement issued a Silver Alert to help find William Hendon. He lives on 24th Drive in the town of Mt. Morris, which is a Redgranite mailing address. He walks with a cane.

Hendon is a white man with gray or partially gray hair and scruffy facial hair. He has blue eyes, is 5′10″ tall, 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and black or dark-colored pants.

Please call local authorities if you have information on his whereabouts or think you’ve seen him since 5 P.M. Friday. Silver Alerts are issued for people with dementia or other cognitive impairment.

