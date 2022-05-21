Man pleads no contest to sexually assaulting woman in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Green Bay last year entered a no-contest plea Friday to second-degree sexual assault. A judge found Di’Anthony Rowe guilty and will sentence him in July to up to 40 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman was assaulted in the early morning hours of October 1. The victim said she and her friends came back from the bars and there was a man sitting downstairs in the apartment building who asked them for water. The woman brought him water and, while they were conversing, he reached down her pants, into her underwear, and grabbed her. The victim said she screamed, began punching him and told him to stop, but he didn’t stop. When he ran out of the building, the victim hid, then she called her friends and police were summoned.

Police released surveillance photos to the public which eventually helped them identify Rowe as the suspect. He denied sexually assaulting the woman and told police he was trying to steal her wallet. Police pointed out she was carrying a purse that he never attempted to take off of her.

Rowe will be sentenced on July 29. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of THC. That charge was dismissed with the no-contest plea to the assault charge.

