I-41 North closed at Northland Avenue due to crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All lanes of I-41 Northbound are closed at Northland Avenue due to a crash.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is handing the incident. They estimate the closure will last around 2 hours.

WBAY news staff can see a vehicle and police on I-41 near Lyndale Road.

The Wisconsin DOT’s 511 cameras show traffic backed up and merging into one lane.

I-41 at Northland Ave (Wisconsin DOT)

