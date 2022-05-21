I-41 North closed at Northland Avenue due to crash
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All lanes of I-41 Northbound are closed at Northland Avenue due to a crash.
The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is handing the incident. They estimate the closure will last around 2 hours.
WBAY news staff can see a vehicle and police on I-41 near Lyndale Road.
The Wisconsin DOT’s 511 cameras show traffic backed up and merging into one lane.
WBAY will update this report as details emerge.
