COOLER FOR THE WEEKEND

Clouds thinned out overnight which gives us the opportunity to see some sun early this morning. Sunshine will become filtered quickly as clouds begin to increase throughout the morning hours. By this afternoon, skies turn overcast and spotty rain showers are possible.

Light rain is most likely to the SOUTH of Green Bay beginning this afternoon and continuing into tonight. A few showers could linger into early tomorrow as well. Skies will turn mostly cloudy again for tomorrow. Highs both days this weekend will be close to 60 degrees.

Gardeners in the Northwoods should also keep an eye on the temperatures tomorrow night... they may drop into the lower half of the 30s for Monday morning. Scattered areas of frost are possible in these area. If necessary, protect your tender plants as your weekend comes to an end. Around the Fox Valley, we’ll be just mild enough where frost is not a concern. Highs will stay in the lower half of the 60s through much of next week, but we should be back into the 70s next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NW/W 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler with a chance of showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. A few showers. LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. An stray shower? Late-night frost possible NORTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. Thicker clouds late. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers possible late in the day. HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 72

