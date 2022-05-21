Advertisement

COOLER THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Highs around 60, and some of us might still see rain
By David Ernst
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Skies will clear out for a time overnight, but high clouds return by sunrise. Lows will slip into the upper 30s and lower 40s NORTH with upper 40s SOUTH. We’ll begin Saturday with some filtered sunshine, but clouds will increase and thicken over the course of the morning. By the afternoon, skies turn overcast and spotty rain showers are possible.

Light rain is most likely to the SOUTH of Green Bay beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into the night. A few showers could linger into early Sunday as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday. Highs both days this weekend should be close to 60 degrees.

Gardeners in the Northwoods should also keep an eye on the temperatures Sunday night... they may drop into the lower half of the 30s for Monday morning. Scattered areas of frost are possible in these area. If necessary, protect your tender plants as your weekend comes to an end. Around the Fox Valley, we’ll be just mild enough where frost is not a concern. Highs will stay in the lower half of the 60s through much of next week, but we should be back into the 70s next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: N/W 10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clear skies for a time... high clouds arrive by dawn. Cooler. LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler with a chance of showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. An early shower? Late-night frost possible NORTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Slightly milder with a mix of sun and clouds. Thicker clouds late. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers possible late in the day. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Warmer with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 71

