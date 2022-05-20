Advertisement

Woman dies from injuries in May 3 crash on I-41

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 crash May 3, 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver involved in a May 3 crash on I-41 has died, according to Appleton Police.

The victim was identified as Chelsey M. Jennings, 33, Berlin.

The three-vehicle crash happened May 3 on I-41 near North Richmond Street.

Police say Jennings was driving north on the interstate when traffic started to back up due to multiple crashes in the area. Her vehicle was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle, causing Jennings to overturn in the ditch.

Jennings was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police announced on May 20 that she had died.

“Investigators from the Appleton Police Department and members from the Wisconsin State Patrol are diligently working to gather additional information regarding this incident,” police say.

If you have information, contact Sgt. Kuether at the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

