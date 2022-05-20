Wisconsin Republican convention tests GOP primary candidates

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Candidates on the Republican side of the ballot in the August primary face their first big test this weekend. The party’s state convention was getting underway Friday in Middleton, about 10 miles west of the state Capitol.

Four Republican candidates for governor who met the party’s criteria will speak to delegates at the convention Saturday: Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, Kevin Nicholson and Timothy Ramthun.

One of them could be endorsed by the party, and that would open the door to additional backing, advertising and contributions on their behalf.

However, the endorsement process is generating some controversy. Nicholson especially has been vocal, saying it’s not something that should happen ahead of the August primary as a way to influence voters. There is also an option for delegates not to endorse anyone.

State GOP Chair Paul Farrow responded to the criticism, “When you talk about the endorsement process, you got to keep in mind the people who are coming here are the influencers in the communities. Those are the individuals who people call up and say, ‘Hey, who should I vote for? What should I be looking at?’ So they’re coming down with a discerning eye to say who is the candidate that should be representing the party as we move forward?”

The convention started at 2 o’clock Friday afternoon with training sessions. The media were not allowed inside, but we’re told these include election integrity updates, so obviously this will be an issue in the coming months.

The chair of the state Democratic Party, Ben Wikler, released a statement calling the Republican convention a “dumpster fire” and saying the GOP candidates for governor have sowed chaos and division. Wikler wrote in part:

“The GOP’s gruesome foursome --Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, Kevin Nicholson and Timothy Ramthun -- will push each other further to the extremes of every issue. Whether it is disenfranchising voters through lies regarding the 2020 election or advocating for a total ban on abortion, these candidates have said it all in order to pander to the fringe base and Donald Trump.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is running for re-election in November.

Wisconsin Democrats are also taking aim at U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who’s up for re-election and has multiple Democratic candidates running for the opportunity to unseat him.

“Ron Johnson does a really good job for Ron Johnson but not so much for the rest of the people in Wisconsin. That’s why I think that highlighted today at the convention as everyone still tries to appeal to their leader in exile down in Mar-a-Lago, I think it’ll really show there’s a clear difference this fall between any of our democrats running for the U.S. Senate and Ron Johnson,” Congressman Mark Pocan (D-Madison) said.

The Wisconsin Democratic Convention will be held in La Crosse on June 25 and 26.

