Vandals confess to damage in Campbellsport park

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals strike in Campbellsport, again, leaving a mess in a bathroom at Fireman’s Park.

It was earlier this week when damage was discovered at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. Soap was splattered all over the floor and walls in the women’s bathroom. A makeshift cross was stuffed into one of the toilets. It’s the third time this year that vandals caused damage in the park.

According to Fire Chief Craig Olson, “The community has been very supportive on fixing and replacing items down here. They just did a GoFundMe to replace some of the playground equipment, and they want to see it open and they want to see it available for the people of the community and it’s frustrating that we have to go through this and clean all this up.”

Chief Olson took some of that frustration to Facebook where he posted about the most recent acts of vandalism, threatening to keep the bathrooms locked. It was that post, according to the police chief, that got people in town talking.

“After Facebook exploded we got calls from a young lady and her mother who said that they knew what had happened and they came up and talk to us and gave us names. Before we could actually start investigating those people, three of them contacted us saying ‘We were involved in it, we were there,’” says Police Chief Tom Dornbrook.

The chief says the kids responsible for the damage are remorseful. And while he’s disappointed in their actions, he’s proud of the community’s reaction. He adds, “I’ve been in other departments where the parents would try and cover it up and tell the kids not to talk to the police. This time they brought them down to the station. That’s very uplifting, I think, says a lot about the type of community Campbellsport is.”

While the police chief won’t say how the kids will be punished, he says they will be disciplined, adding, “Have them all down at the fire department, at one time, and explain to them what they’ve caused us as far as resources and time and effort that we could be doing police-related, and I’m sure there will be community service -- probably at this park.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.