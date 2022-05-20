Advertisement

Ukraine relief effort takes place in Green Bay on World Vyshyvanka Day

People gather at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay to celebrate World Vyshyvanka Day.
People gather at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay to celebrate World Vyshyvanka Day.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Organizers packed boxes Thursday in Green Bay to send more humanitarian relief to Ukraine.

They were at St. Matthew Orthodox Church, and the event fell on the international holiday of World Vyshyvanka Day celebrating Ukrainian traditions.

The non-profit Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc organized Thursday’s effort showing up in that traditional garment.

A march and photo opportunity was originally planned for Preble Park, but instead moved to St. Matthew Orthodox Church due to the rain.

Olga Halaburda Heitpas of Wisconsin Ukrainians says wearing a vyshyvanka is a way to be in unity with those in Ukraine who are experiencing constant bombardment ever since Russia invaded.

“When we wear it, we feel like we’re representing our culture, and it just makes us feel like we’re inspired and uplifted,” Halaburda Heitpas said. “We’re in unity with everybody around the world who is Ukrainian and really wanting to feel that sense of unity.”

Since the war started in February, Wisconsin Ukrainians has sent truckloads of humanitarian aid overseas.

Wisconsin Ukrainians will be at St. Matthew Orthodox Church this weekend and are in need of volunteers. You can reach them on their Facebook page.

Here’s a link to an Amazon wishlist on items the group says it still needs: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/7IXPAUNKP4AU?ref_=wl_share

