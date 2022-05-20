STORMS STILL POSSIBLE THIS MORNING, THEN A COOLER WEEKEND

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through this morning... While severe weather is unlikely today, scattered storms with heavy downpours are still possible. Isolated storms may have small hail and gusty winds. Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end during the later half of the afternoon, with clearing skies towards sunset.

Today’s unsettled weather is courtesy of a cold front pushing through eastern Wisconsin. Behind this weathermaker, is an extended stretch of some cooler spring weather. High temperatures this weekend will be close to 60 degrees, which is about 10 degrees cooler than average for late May.

The weekend will NOT be a washout... But that said, spotty showers could flare up at times. Look for a few light showers SOUTH of Green Bay tomorrow afternoon, with more area-wide pop-up showers possible Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, the weekend will be partly sunny.

Gardeners in the Northwoods should also keep an eye on the temperatures Sunday night... They may drop into the lower half of the 30s into Monday morning, which could create scattered areas of frost. If necessary, protect your tender plants as your weekend comes to an end.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S/SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

SATURDAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Showers and storms through the early afternoon. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 72, then falling into the 60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms... May be strong. A mild night. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler with a chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken again. Spotty afternoon showers. Late-night frost possible NORTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Early frost NORTH. Sunshine, then clouds thicken. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers possible late in the day. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 59 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 62

