GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - PMI Entertainment needs parking attendants and ushers for events at Lambeau Field.

Events include all 2022 Green Bay Packers home games.

Parking attendants will work in lots in and around Lambeau Field.

Ushers help fans inside the stadium.

Applicants must be 18 or older.

