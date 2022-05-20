Oshkosh’s Go Transit upgrades buses for riders with wheelchairs, scooters

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Go Transit in Oshkosh upgraded 12 of its buses to help riders with disabilities.

Riders in wheelchairs and mobility scooters can now secure themselves quickly with the push of a button without assistance from the driver. A motorized arm drops down to keep the chair in place.

Go Transit says it saves time. One of the riders who tested it out Thursday is a big fan.

“I am loving it,” Adam Bellcorelli from Oshkosh said. “I think it’s super exciting that they use the technology that gives me a lot more independence, that lets me use the bus easier and more securely.”

The previous system required drivers to use a system of straps and hooks to keep the chair in place.

Go Transit says the 12 buses are just the first in a three-phase project.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.