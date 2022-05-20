MORE STORMS TODAY, THEN COOLER FOR THE WEEKEND

A cold front continues to push through our area. This is what is bringing the scattered showers and storms that will last through the afternoon. Some of these storms could have locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds, but severe weather appears unlikely. Afternoon temperatures will continue to fall through the 60s. Skies will clear out some later this evening, with just some scattered clouds lingering into the overnight hours.

Clouds will thicken back up tomorrow. Look for a few light showers SOUTH of Green Bay tomorrow afternoon, and a few showers will be possible maybe early in the day on Sunday. Throughout the day on Sunday, cloud cover will vary throughout the day.

Gardeners in the Northwoods should also keep an eye on the temperatures Sunday night... They may drop into the lower half of the 30s into Monday morning, which could create scattered areas of frost. If necessary, protect your tender plants as your weekend comes to an end.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: SW/S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

SATURDAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Showers and storms continue. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 70, then falling into the 60s

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Turning cooler. LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler with a chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. An early shower? Late-night frost possible NORTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Early frost NORTH. Sunshine, then some clouds. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers possible late in the day. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 60 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 65

