INTERVIEW: Training future police officers

Criminal justice instructor Aaron Zemlock on police training, what inspires people to pursue a law enforcement career, and the challenges future officers face
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Many local police departments are short-staffed, putting more pressure on the officers who are leaning on their training.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth talked with Fox Valley Technical College criminal justice instructor and department chair Aaron Zemlock about preparing future police officers.

Zemlock talks about what inspires people to pursue a career in law enforcement and what should be done to recruit more. He also talks about facing head-on the police-community relations that have soured in some communities and how future officers are being prepared against burnout.

