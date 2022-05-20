Advertisement

INTERVIEW: A lifetime in law enforcement

Retiring Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas on learning from mistakes and the qualities he hopes to see in the next chief and the men and women joining the force
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Join us for a conversation with Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas, who’s retiring next January.

You saw the standoff with an armed man on a church roof in Appleton Thursday. From here the case is in the hands of prosecutors, but we asked Chief Thomas what happens now in the police department and how they analyze their response to the situation.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth asks Thomas why he says his retirement is “perfect timing” for the police department and the qualities he hopes to see in the next police chief who’s selected and in the men and women who join the police force in the future.

Thomas talks about a lifetime career as a police officer, a supervisor, and a leader in law enforcement agencies and what he’s learned from mistakes along the way.

