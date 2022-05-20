Advertisement

Graduation day for Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Fire Academy graduates demonstrated the skills they learned this spring
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday was Fire Academy graduation day at the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The newest class of more than a dozen firefighters celebrated the end of their training by showing family and friends some of the skills they’ve learned. They call it “hitting the floor,” simulating a wide range of fires and real-life scenarios to get ready for what they’ll encounter on the job.

During the 10-week academy, recruits experienced structure fire response, putting out fires and EMS patient care. The recruits will now be integrated throughout the department.

The department’s interim training captain says he’s happy to see all the recruits now confident in their capabilities.

“I’m pretty excited for them. I got to see them grow from the first day of being there, meeting everyone and the fear and nervousness that kind of comes with starting that to now seeing where they’ve come. They’ve sharpened their skills, they’re ready to get out and start serving the community. It’s been a great experience.”

Even the recruits who were firefighters for years in other departments say they learned a lot this spring.

“Every time you run a scenario, you learn something new, and every department’s going to be a little different the way that they do things. So, it’s a big learning curve for me to come in and see how Green Bay does it the way they do it,” recruit Max White said. “And I can speak for all 13 of us, every day was a learning experience. You learn every time, even when you hit the floor and start doing the real-life scenarios you learn something on every call, whether it’s an EMS call, fire call, anything.”

One more meaningful piece of this for White: He said he’s wanted to be a Green Bay firefighter since he graduated school in 2010 to give back to the community where he grew up.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on S Matthias Street in Appleton. May 19, 2022.
Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved
Taylor Schabusiness in court on May 19, 2022.
Judge: Schabusiness competent to stand trial for gruesome Green Bay murder
Students and staff evacuated from Bay View Middle School in Howard. May 20, 2022.
Renovations may have caused HazMat situation at Bay View Middle School, district says
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Six injured in explosion, massive fire at Waukesha County facility
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks at a news conference Tuesday, March 22,...
Report: Cousin of former Packer Davante Adams killed in shooting

Latest News

Leading Republicans for governor (clockwise from upper left): Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels,...
Republican state convention begins
Apartments in downtown Green Bay
High rent drives more people to home ownership
Republican elephant lapel pin
Wisconsin Republican convention tests GOP primary candidates
Green Bay firefighter recruits stage a demonstration of skills at their graduation
Green Bay Metro Fire graduates 13 recruits