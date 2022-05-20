Advertisement

Bay View Middle School evacuated in Howard, early dismissal plans in the works

Students and staff evacuated from Bay View Middle School in Howard. May 20, 2022.
Students and staff evacuated from Bay View Middle School in Howard. May 20, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Students and staff have been evacuated from Bay View Middle School in Howard.

The Howard-Suamico School District says an odor was reported to staff at about 11 a.m. They evacuated the building out of an “abundance of caution.”

Emergency crews are on scene to determine the issue.

The district is working with Lamers to relocate students to Green Bay Community Church at 600 Cardinal Lane.

Students and staff evacuated from Bay View Middle School in Howard. May 20, 2022.
Students and staff evacuated from Bay View Middle School in Howard. May 20, 2022.(WBAY)

School leaders are working on details for an early dismissal. Parents and guardians should not pick up children at school or church at this time.

A pickup time will be provided when logistics are confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on S Matthias Street in Appleton. May 19, 2022.
Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved
Taylor Schabusiness in court on May 19, 2022.
Judge: Schabusiness competent to stand trial for gruesome Green Bay murder
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Six injured in explosion, massive fire at Waukesha County facility
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams speaks at a news conference Tuesday, March 22,...
Report: Cousin of former Packer Davante Adams killed in shooting
Vandals hit a bathroom at a Campbellsport park.
Officials: Children show remorse over vandalism at Campbellsport park

Latest News

Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay...
Parking attendants, ushers needed for Lambeau Field games, events
I-41 crash May 3, 2022
Woman dies from injuries in May 3 crash on I-41
May 20 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool weekend
Cheyanne Wierichs was arrested by Algoma Police Monday after an investigation into a child's...
Algoma mom sentenced to three years in prison for child’s bathtub drowning