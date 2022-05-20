Bay View Middle School evacuated in Howard, early dismissal plans in the works
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Students and staff have been evacuated from Bay View Middle School in Howard.
The Howard-Suamico School District says an odor was reported to staff at about 11 a.m. They evacuated the building out of an “abundance of caution.”
Emergency crews are on scene to determine the issue.
The district is working with Lamers to relocate students to Green Bay Community Church at 600 Cardinal Lane.
School leaders are working on details for an early dismissal. Parents and guardians should not pick up children at school or church at this time.
A pickup time will be provided when logistics are confirmed.
