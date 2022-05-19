WATCHING FOR STRONG STORMS LATE...

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues this evening. A round of rain showers has formed ahead of a warm front, and it will bring wet conditions for the evening commute. At the same time, severe storms will develop across parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and western Wisconsin. Later this evening they’ll start heading in our direction. Some storms could maintain their intensity bringing large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

Additional showers and storms are likely tomorrow morning through the mid-afternoon as a cold front pushes across the state. Our weather will dry out with clearing skies late Friday. Temperatures tonight will stay in the mid 50s to lower 60s with highs Friday in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It may feel slightly humid for a time, but the air will dry out quickly this weekend.

Despite the lower humidity, our weekend forecast is not necessarily a quiet one. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible into the afternoon... especially from the Fox Valley southward. It will be noticeably cooler than Thursday with highs staying closer to 60° both days this weekend. A stray shower is still possible on Sunday, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures should get back into the 70s for highs by the latter half of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 4P FRIDAY

FRIDAY: S/W 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

SATURDAY: NE 10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered storms... some may be strong. A mild night. LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Scattered storms, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Breezy with clearing skies late. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. Stray shower? HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly milder by the afternoon. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible late in the day. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cooler and breezy at times. HIGH: 59 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer. HIGH: 73

