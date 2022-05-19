Vrable: Packers WR Watkins ‘in a good place right now’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers wide receivers coach Jason Vrable name dropped Sammy Watkins the last time he met with the media. Comparing the veteran wide receiver with Davante Adams, who was in the same draft class.

Little did Vrable know, as he told reporters on Thursday, Watkins would soon join him in Green Bay.

“Just seeing where he’s been. His maturity is just exceptional. He was just a young rookie before and now he’s a grown man with a family, living the right way and trying to do as much as he can to get back and get another Lombardi,” said Jason Vrable.

Vrable was an assistant with the Buffalo Bills when they picked Watkins fourth overall in the 2014 draft. Since they Watkins has played with four teams in the last four seasons, including winning a Super Bowl with Kansas City in 2020.

“One thing that you’ll see with him is that he plucks the ball different. He has hands that are like, you’ll hear the pluck and running through the catch, and his play strength. There’s a reason we drafted him that high, and he’s had I’d say successful years. He’s learning the playbook and he’s saying to me ‘man, it’s different. I’ve been in four systems in the last four years. He’s like Vrabs it’s been fun hearing you coach the same stuff then as now. He knows the details. He’s in a good place right now, and I’m really excited about him.”” said Vrable.

Surrounding Watkins this year will be a trio of young wide receivers; Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. Coming out of rookie minicamp, Vrable seems to like what he sees in terms of the mentality of those three rookies.

“They want to be great. So you can feel that from them. It’s funny because the other night I”m getting texts from Romeo at like 11 o’clock at night, my phone keeps vibrating, but he’s asking about plays. They have this want-to to them and I can feel it right now. Those types of guys end up panning out in this league. As opposed to guys who just show up and think they’ve already arrived. They’ve got a chip on their shoulder, they’re fired up, and I’m excited about them,” said Vrable.

Vrable and the Packers coaching staff will get another look the newest receivers when they take the field with veterans for the first time next week during OTAs.

