Vandals hit Campbellsport park for third time, bathrooms to be locked

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals have hit a Campbellsport park for the third time this year.

The Campbellsport Fire Department says the women’s bathroom at Fireman’s Park was recently hit by vandals. Photos of the damage are included.

Police say the bathrooms will be locked starting immediately. They will only be open when the park is rented.

“The community and department has been working hard this year to make improvements to the park and we have to deal with this time and time again. Some people have absolutely no consideration for property. It is a shame that this type of behavior is occurring in the village,” reads a post on the Campbellsport Fire Department Facebook page.

The frustration was apparent.

“Sad that a couple of people have to ruin it for everyone. There is a lot more I would like to say but I will keep it PC,” reads the post.

