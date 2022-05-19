Supply chain shortage impacts construction of Neenah High School

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - School officials in Neenah don’t believe supply chain issues will delay the opening of a new high school which is already $14 million over budget because of inflation.

Since breaking ground in June of last year, Neenah’s new high school is beginning to show signs of progress as construction officials Wednesday showed off the site during a public open house.

“We’ve got areas of the building that are probably at thirty percent and we’ve got areas of the building where we’re sitting at foundation level now so it’s really a mix across the board,” said Amanda Manteufel, Project Executive with Miron Construction.

The $190 million project has seen its share of hurdles as supply chain issues added an extra $14 million to the cost.

Manteufel added, “Roofing insulation was a big one and that was an early purchase that we made. There’s other fasteners that have been long lead items. Some mechanical equipment and electrical switch gear in particular is running a long lead time right now.”

A big part of the price hike on this project comes from the cost of steel which dramatically shot up during the pandemic.

This accounts for about half the extra money the district now has to come up with.

Its also funding Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer says will be made up for in other areas.

“I will say because our district continues to be fiscally frugal and responsible we are very confident that my next year we’re going to be in a very good position. No increase for the taxpayers and we will have that fully funded,” she said.

So far, those on the job have managed to avoid any major delays.

”There’s always wild cards and it seems like every week something new is being identified, but right now I think we’re in a pretty good position,” said Manteufel.

Construction is expected wrap up just before the start of school in the summer of 2023.

