STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE LATE TODAY

We’re going into a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY into this evening... While our weather is quiet this morning with some sunshine, active weather will be brewing later today. A front stalled out across Wisconsin will become an advancing warm front as our next weathermaker arrives. Along this boundary, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon. Some may be strong to severe with large hail, high winds and locally heavy rainfall. Through tonight, our severe weather outlook is MODERATE.

Additional showers and storms are likely Friday morning and midday as low pressure pushes a cold front across the Badger State. Our weather will dry out with clearing skies by the end of tomorrow.

Otherwise, warmer temperatures are on the way... We’ll see highs well into the 70s this afternoon, but lakeside towns might get stuck in the upper 60s. Then, our temperatures will trend down into the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be close to 60 degrees, with 50s possible on Sunday. There’s still a chance of light rain on Saturday, mainly from Green Bay and to the south. Even though clouds will probably linger on Sunday, the second half of the weekend will probably be dry.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY INTO THIS EVENING

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

TODAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Turning warmer. Late thunderstorms. HIGH: 78, but cooler lakeside.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms... May be strong. A mild night. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Scattered storms, especially in the morning and midday. Breezy with clearing skies late. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler with a chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A mild day. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers possible late in the day. HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 59

