STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE LATE TODAY

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will kick off this evening. Clouds are increasing ahead of a warm front that will move through later today, and this front is going to allow temperatures to rise into the 70s and for humidity to rise. Along the warm front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon, and last through the evening. Some may be strong to severe with large hail, high winds and locally heavy rainfall. Through tonight, our severe weather outlook is MODERATE.

Additional showers and storms are likely tomorrow morning and afternoon as low pressure pushes a cold front across the state. Our weather will dry out with clearing skies by the end of tomorrow.

Temperatures will stay rather mild through tomorrow with 70s expected once again, but from there, temperatures will turn cooler this weekend with upper 50s and 60s expected for highs. As low pressure tracks to our south on Saturday, showers can be expected. By Sunday, a stray shower can’t be ruled out, but it is most likely we’re just left with lingering cloud cover.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY INTO THIS EVENING

TODAY: SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

TODAY: Clouds increase. Turning warmer. Late thunderstorms. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Scattered storms... May be strong. A mild night. LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Scattered storms, especially in the morning and afternoon. Breezy with clearing skies late. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler with a chance of showers mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly milder. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers possible late in the day. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 59

