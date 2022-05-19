Stockbridge-Munsee Police seek info on missing man

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Stockbridge-Munsee Police are looking for information on a missing man.

Justin Lee Dickenson, 36, has been missing since Feb. 11, 2022. He was last known to be in Shawano County.

Dickenson is described as an American Indian with brown eyes and brown hair.

He’s about 5′7″ and weighs 157 pounds.

Dickenson has a “JD” tattoo on his left hand. He has a scar near his right eye.

No details were released about the circumstances of his disappearance.

If you have information, call Stockbridge-Munsee Police at 715-793-4394.

