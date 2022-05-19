Advertisement

Stockbridge-Munsee Police seek info on missing man

Justin Dickenson
Justin Dickenson(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Stockbridge-Munsee Police are looking for information on a missing man.

Justin Lee Dickenson, 36, has been missing since Feb. 11, 2022. He was last known to be in Shawano County.

Dickenson is described as an American Indian with brown eyes and brown hair.

He’s about 5′7″ and weighs 157 pounds.

Dickenson has a “JD” tattoo on his left hand. He has a scar near his right eye.

No details were released about the circumstances of his disappearance.

If you have information, call Stockbridge-Munsee Police at 715-793-4394.

