SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Kiel author’s camper inspires children’s books

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman from Kiel has followed her passion to become a children’s book author.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Lori Helke and her character Beatrice the Little Camper.

Lori, a travel blogger, found herself out of work in 2016. She decided to start writing. She pitched an idea to her husband Rick for a quiet place to write.

“I said I see all these people are buying these old, old campers and fixing them up and I said what do you think of that idea? And well he’s quite the handy guy and always up for a challenge,” Lori said.

A tiny 1969 camper turned into the beautiful Beatrice. Lori started writing with Beatrice as the main character. The “Beatrice the Little Camper” books were born. CLICK HERE to learn more about the “Beatrice” books and how to get them.

Small Towns airs Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

View all of our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.