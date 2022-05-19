Sheboygan student receives online threat; Arizona teen may face charges

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police say a 14-year-old in Arizona could face criminal charges for online threats directed at a Sheboygan middle school student.

Last Thursday, May 12, Sheboygan police and the Sheboygan Area School District both investigated the threats to the student through a social media account. They quickly determined it was an imposter account and the threats weren’t credible.

The threats were traced to Arizona, where police searched a warrant Wednesday, May 18, at the 14-year-old’s home. Several electronic devices were seized as evidence, and police say the teen admitted to being involved in creating the imposter social media account. Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they expect the teen will be referred to juvenile authorities in Arizona.

“We ask parents to discuss the importance of responsible online behavior with their children and to avoid forwarding or commenting on unverified, provocative social media reports,” the Sheboygan Police Department wrote in a statement.

