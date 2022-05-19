Report: Cousin of former Packer Davante Adams killed in shooting

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (WBAY) - The cousin of former Green Bay Packer Davante Adams was killed in a shooting in California, according to ABC 7.

The news station located in the Bay Area reports 33 shots were fired Tuesday at Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto. Children were playing at the park at the time.

Ralph Fields, Jr., 34, was shot and died at the hospital. He was the first cousin of former Packer and current Las Vegas Raider Davante Adams.

Three people were hurt.

Police said the shooting was targeted. Two rival groups shot each other.

Fields was out on parole after serving two years in prison for conspiracy charges. He was arrested as part of a gang sweep.

“They broke street code, shooting where children and families were,” said community Pastor Paul Bains.

ABC 7 reports Davante Adams donated fitness equipment to the park last spring. The wide receiver grew up in the community and gives back.

WARNING DISTURBING VIDEO: A girl playing tag at an East Palo Alto park captured the chilling and terrifying moments when a gun battle began. One man, identified as the cousin of Raiders star Davante Adams, was killed while three others were hurt. https://t.co/TWhFDH0NER pic.twitter.com/aBsppSruz7 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 19, 2022

