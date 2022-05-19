RAIN ENDS TONIGHT... ADDITIONAL STORMS LATER THURSDAY

Any rain and storms should exit the area early Thursday morning and skies will clear out. Lows should dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s... which is seasonable. We’ll start the day mostly sunny, but clouds will gradually increase. Away from Lake Michigan, temperatures should quickly rise into the upper half of the 70s.

A round of storms could develop by the late afternoon and continue into the evening. Additional storms could arrive overnight. Some of these storms may be strong-to-severe with high winds, hail, and locally heavy rain. The storm threat should end Friday morning with any rain clearing out by the early afternoon. Highs Friday should still be in the 70s, but we’ll turn cooler over the weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W/S 10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Showers and storms end. Clearing skies late. LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning warmer. Late showers and storms, some could be strong. HIGH: 78 (cooler lakeside) LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Scattered storms, especially in the morning. Breezy with some clearing skies late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler with scattered showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Cool and breezy. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A mild day. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers develop late. HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 65

