Advertisement

Oregon man sentenced in Wisconsin for brandishing knife on train

Amtrak passenger car
Amtrak passenger car(WPTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced an Oregon man to five years in prison for brandishing a knife on an Amtrak train passing through Wisconsin. U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced 32-year-old Timothy Thomas of Portland on Thursday.

Thomas pleaded guilty in March to intentionally interfering with a train conductor.

According to prosecutors, passengers on an Amtrak train passing through Monroe County in November 2020 complained that Thomas was threatening people and banging on seats. When the conductor confronted him he pulled out an 8-inch knife and began stabbing it toward the conductor.

The engineer stopped the train and police arrived to take Thomas into custody.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on S Matthias Street in Appleton. May 19, 2022.
Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved
Melissa Lemerond Gray and children
Murder victim’s sister speaks out on domestic violence related case
Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from...
Lawrence warehouse development canceled
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
No injuries in a fiery crash in Menominee County.
Fiery crash in Upper Michigan

Latest News

A Wisconsin Army National Guard veteran is fighting alongside Ukrainians against the Russian...
Beards for Ukraine
Police and SWAT teams waited as negotiators talked to a man with a gun on a church roof in...
Armed man arrested after standoff on church roof
Standoff on S Matthias Street in Appleton. May 19, 2022.
Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved
Michael Gableman
Judge asks if Gableman has ‘gone rogue’ on elections probe records