Advertisement

Massive fire at marine construction company in Waukesha County

Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in Waukesha Co., on May 19, 2022.(WISN via CNN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments are battling a massive fire at a construction company in Waukesha County, according to our Milwaukee partner station WISN.

The scene is located at Summerset Marine Construction in Eagle, Wis.

Officials told WISN there was an explosion at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

WISN’s News Chopper 12 is capturing images of smoke and flames.

The 24,000 square foot building provides lift and pier services to customers in Wisconsin.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from...
Lawrence warehouse development canceled
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
No injuries in a fiery crash in Menominee County.
Fiery crash in Upper Michigan
Muskies in a holding tank as part of the DNR's annual spring survey and egg collection on the...
Monster muskies thriving in Bay of Green Bay
Representatives Lee Snodgrass and Rachael Cabral-Guevara hold a listening session in mid-April.
Appleton lawmaker expresses concern after receiving threats of violence, sexual assault

Latest News

May 19 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking storms
Ashley Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd speak during a tribute to their mother, country music star...
After mother’s death, Wynonna Judd to continue tour, Green Bay concert
Justin Dickenson
Stockbridge-Munsee Police seek info on missing man
May 19 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Afternoon and evening storms