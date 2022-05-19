Massive fire at marine construction company in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments are battling a massive fire at a construction company in Waukesha County, according to our Milwaukee partner station WISN.

The scene is located at Summerset Marine Construction in Eagle, Wis.

Officials told WISN there was an explosion at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

WISN’s News Chopper 12 is capturing images of smoke and flames.

BREAKING: News Chopper 12 over fire at marine construction company in Waukesha Co. https://t.co/dVqhAC5DgA — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) May 19, 2022

The 24,000 square foot building provides lift and pier services to customers in Wisconsin.

No other information was immediately available.

