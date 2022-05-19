Lawrence looks to keep historic baseball season going in NCAA Tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a historic season for the Lawrence baseball program. A record 26 wins, Jacob Charon’s program best 19 home runs, and Parker Knoll setting a new mark with 52 runs scored as a freshman. Still there’s much more to be accomplished in the NCAA Tournament.

One thing that’s helped the Vikings stand out this year is the close bond that ties them all together. That was evident as head coach Chris Krepline and his family held a baby gender reveal at practice with the team on Monday.

“I’ve wanted to do it with them. They’ve been so great for my family. I wanted to share that with them. I’ve shared many things that have gone on in my life. You go above baseball. We learn life lessons on the baseball field, but the relationships we build ultimately help us off the field as well,” said head coach Chris Krepline.

The family environment fostered by Krepline has paid off on the field this year for the Vikings. As they won the Midwest Conference regular season title and tournament, securing their spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1979.

“Favorite team I’ve ever been on. Love the guys, feels like I’m part of a family. You can laugh with them. When things aren’t going great we stick together as brothers,” said outfielder Parker Knoll.

“We’re all here for the same goal, to play baseball and win games. At the end of the day we have that same mindset we want to play for each other and be here for each other,” said senior infielder Spenser Ross.

That success didn’t happen over night, though. Back in 2019 the Vikings won just five games in Krepline’s first season. The difference between then and now, though, is as simple as seeing and believing. Believing they’re going to win and seeing the results.

“Just telling us every day, we’re going to win here. Even if we didn’t believe it at first, he just kind of materialized it,” said Ross.

“When I got here four years ago it was get to a conference tournament, be competitive, and then win that conference championship. We’ve done that. Keep building on that. So, every step of the way this next week is exciting for these guys, and to kind of see all there hard work fruition has been pretty awesome,” said Krepline.

This weekend Lawrence travels to UW-Stevens Point for their regional with the Pointers, COE, and North Central (Ill.). Starting with a match-up with the hosts at 10 a.m. on Friday.

