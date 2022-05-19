Advertisement

Judge asks if Gableman has ‘gone rogue’ on elections probe records

Michael Gableman
Michael Gableman
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge says the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have “gone rogue” and “run amok” in refusing to comply with the state’s open records law.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday gave the Republican Vos “one last chance” to seek records requested from investigator Michael Gableman before she fines Vos for contempt.

Vos a year ago hired Gableman with $676,000 in taxpayer money to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden.

Vos paused the investigation last month, pending the outcome of various lawsuits.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on S Matthias Street in Appleton. May 19, 2022.
Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved
Melissa Lemerond Gray and children
Murder victim’s sister speaks out on domestic violence related case
Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from...
Lawrence warehouse development canceled
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
No injuries in a fiery crash in Menominee County.
Fiery crash in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Mandela Barnes in La Crosse
Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Barnes release first TV ad
Tommy Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor, served as the interim UW System...
Former governor, UW System president questions hire for UW-Madison chancellor
Workers set up Plexiglas barriers to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus between poll workers...
Wisconsin judge skeptical of election grant arguments
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (File...
Professors defend new UW-Madison leader against GOP attacks