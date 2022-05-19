Judge asks if Gableman has ‘gone rogue’ on elections probe records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge says the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have “gone rogue” and “run amok” in refusing to comply with the state’s open records law.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday gave the Republican Vos “one last chance” to seek records requested from investigator Michael Gableman before she fines Vos for contempt.

Vos a year ago hired Gableman with $676,000 in taxpayer money to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden.

Vos paused the investigation last month, pending the outcome of various lawsuits.

