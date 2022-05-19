Advertisement

Harley-Davidson suspends production for 2 weeks, shares fall

Harley-Davidson is announcing a two-week suspension of vehicle assembly and most shipments, citing a regulatory compliance issue with one of its suppliers
Harley-Davidson motorcycle graphic
Harley-Davidson motorcycle graphic(Harley-Davidson/MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harley-Davidson announced a two-week suspension of vehicle assembly and most shipments, citing a regulatory compliance issue with one of its suppliers.

Shares tumbled almost 8% Thursday.

The decision was made Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution" after the company received information from a supplier of one of its component parts, Harley-Davidson said. The company did not name the supplier or provide details on the part in question and said the assembly and shipping suspension would not affect its LiveWire electric motorcycle.

The company, like most global manufacturers, was already struggling with supply issues. It reported in April that its profit was trimmed by rising costs and chip shortages, which hurt sales in North America.

Harley-Davidson shares have lost nearly one-third of their value in the past year and Thursday, stock in the Milwaukee company fell $2.76 to $32.97.

Most Read

Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from...
Lawrence warehouse development canceled
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
Melissa Lemerond Gray and children
Murder victim’s sister speaks out on domestic violence related case
No injuries in a fiery crash in Menominee County.
Fiery crash in Upper Michigan
Muskies in a holding tank as part of the DNR's annual spring survey and egg collection on the...
Monster muskies thriving in Bay of Green Bay

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is celebrates after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during...
Hiura’s HR in 11th gives Brewers 7-6 victory over Braves
UW President and former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson visits Superior during his farewell...
Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader
Mandela Barnes in La Crosse
Democratic Wisconsin Senate hopeful Barnes releases first ad
Police say they arrested 10 people and recovered 10 guns.
Deer District shootings leave Milwaukee leaders at the brink