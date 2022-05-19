Advertisement

Deputy immediately fired after drunk driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after she was arrested on a drunk driving charge.(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida announced a county deputy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence earlier this week after failing field sobriety tests.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports police in St. Petersburg conducted a traffic stop involving 26-year-old deputy Shelby Coniglio at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to officers, Coniglio showed signs of impairment by having an odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, blank expression, bloodshot/glassy eyes and being unsteady on her feet.

Coniglio agreed to field sobriety tests but did not pass, according to authorities.

Officers said the 26-year-old submitted a breath sample that returned a blood alcohol level of .206/.219. According to a Florida law firm, the state’s legal BAC limit is .08.

The sheriff’s office said Coniglio was arrested and charged with one count of DUI with a BAC above .15. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Coniglio was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in September 2018 and worked in the patrol division. However, per the sheriff’s office policy, Coniglio’s employment was immediately terminated following the arrest.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin J Mueller
Convicted sex offender arrested in undercover sting in Winnebago County
Muskies in a holding tank as part of the DNR's annual spring survey and egg collection on the...
Monster muskies thriving in Bay of Green Bay
Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from...
Lawrence warehouse development canceled
Representatives Lee Snodgrass and Rachael Cabral-Guevara hold a listening session in mid-April.
Appleton lawmaker expresses concern after receiving threats of violence, sexual assault
Appleton man found soon after Silver Alert

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms on the way
Neenah High School construction site
WATCH: Supply chain issues impact Neenah High School construction
Traffic incident caught on camera
WATCH: GB Police report uptick in squad cars being hit
An employee in Ohio is under investigation for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from an...
Nonprofit employee accused of stealing nearly $400K to gamble, report says
FILE - Bridget Brink talks before she testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
Senate confirms Brink as new US ambassador to Ukraine