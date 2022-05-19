COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 2,385 new cases, 3 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Daily COVID-19 case numbers are up for the second day in a row -- but the 7-day average is down for the 2nd day in a row thanks to that number being lower than a week ago.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 2,385 more people with the COVID-19 virus were identified, which is almost 200 more cases than tests confirmed on Wednesday. But the 7-day average slipped from 2,088 to 2,033.

The positivity rate is down for the 3rd day in a row, from13.6% to 13.3%. That’s the percentage of all tests that are positive for the COVID-19 virus. It was up to 14.0% a week ago.

None of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s wider viewing area were immune from positive tests in the last 24-hour period. Ten counties had new cases in double digits, 10 saw single-digit increases. Langlade County is close to 5,000 cases and Dodge County is nearing 25,000. That’s equivalent to 26.1% and 28.5% of the county population, respectively.

No counties in our viewing area reported any deaths. Wisconsin is averaging 1 COVID-19 death per day, down from 2.

The death toll increased by 2 on Thursday, but we know at least 3 death reports were submitted to the DHS because Dodge County’s total was revised by 1. The DHS says none of these deaths happened within the past 30 days, and only deaths within that one-month window are calculated in the average, which is why it went down. The death rate is 0.89% of all known COVID-19 cases being fatal.

DHS numbers show 36 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24-hour period. The 7-day average is down, by our calculations, from 36 to 34 admissions per day.

The latest Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) report Wednesday had 355 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 45 in intensive care. There were 35 patients in the Northeast health care region, 1 in ICU. There were 15 in Fox Valley hospitals, 3 in ICU. We’ll get today’s patient numbers later this afternoon.

All of the metrics for vaccinations are hovering above the record lows they hit last week. Wednesday, Wisconsin passed 9.5 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state. About 97.8% of those went into the arms of Wisconsin residents.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.8% received vaccine/25.0% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.8% received vaccine/58.3% completed vaccinations/19.7% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.5% received vaccine/54.9% completed vaccinations/19.5% received booster

25 to 34: 64.4% received vaccine/59.9% completed vaccinations/25.5% received booster

35 to 44: 69.4% received vaccine/66.0% completed vaccinations/33.2% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.0% completed vaccinations/38.1% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.4% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/67.9% (+0.1) received booster

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.9% (+0.1) 63.2% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.5% Door (27,889) (NE) 78.9% 75.0% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.0% 50.3% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 55.9% 53.5% Forest (8,960) 52.9% 50.4% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.5% 54.8% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% (+0.1) 52.0% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.7% 58.5% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.6% 51.4% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% (+0.1) 77.9% (+0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% (+0.1) 51.3% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% (+0.1) 61.8% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.0% 46.4% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.1% 60.6% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.3% 44.3% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.4% 59.6% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,074 (63.0%) 287,343 (60.5%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 330,981 (60.2%) 317,440 (57.7%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,755,473 (64.4%) 3,568,376 (61.2%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates changes since the last report)

Brown – 71,869 cases (+86) (426 deaths)

Calumet – 11,779 cases (+6) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,088 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 24,927 cases (+10) (294 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Door – 6,767 cases (+7) (61 deaths)

Florence - 823 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,345 cases (+26) (259 deaths)

Forest - 2,457 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,797 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,405 cases (+11) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,349 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,647 cases (+5) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,998 cases (+6) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,734 cases (+23) (160 deaths)

Marinette - 9,875 cases (+14) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,937 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,013 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,457 cases (+5) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,507 cases (+47) (357 deaths)

Shawano – 10,116 cases (+8) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,127 cases (+39) (271 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,595 cases (+24) (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,145 cases (+9) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 45,586 cases (+67) (334 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

