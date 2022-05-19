Advertisement

Appleton Police at scene of “active incident” on east side

Standoff on S Matthias Street in Appleton. May 19, 2022.
Standoff on S Matthias Street in Appleton. May 19, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are on the scene of an “active incident” in Appleton.

Officers say the scene is near the 1200 block of S Matthias Street on the city’s east side.

“Please avoid that area as officers work to resolve the situation,” police say.

The Appleton Police Command and Tactical Unit is at the scene.

Police respond to a tactical situation in Appleton. May 19, 2022.
Police respond to a tactical situation in Appleton. May 19, 2022.(WBAY)

Nearby Johnston Elementary school is in precautionary lockdown. The district says all students and staff are safe. Parents and families should not come to school at t his time and not call as they are trying to keep lines open.

“The Appleton Area School District is currently working with the Appleton Police Department to ensure the safety of all staff and students,” reads a statement from the school.

Lockdowns at Appleton East High School and Tesla school have been lifted.

“We want to inform you that today at approximately 10:30 a.m. we received a call from the Appleton Police Department informing us of a situation in the neighborhood. We were advised to go into a precautionary lockdown. During the lockdown, we secured the building and continued with class. We received a call about 20 minutes after the initial lockdown indicating that the lockdown could be lifted. At no time were students or staff in danger,” reads a statement from East High School.

No further details were released.

Action 2 News will keep you updated.

