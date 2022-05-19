After mother’s death, Wynonna Judd to continue concert tour

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The show will go on for The Judds final tour stop in Green Bay.

Wynonna Judd has announced the tour will be an “ultimate girls night out” with big guests.

Wynonna and her late mother, Naomi, were set to perform at the Resch Center in October. Tragically, Naomi took her own life on April 30.

The show will go on with Martina McBride and Wynonna Judd and a special guest to be named.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna said.

The Green Bay show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

“I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do,” said Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland.

Tickets are on sale at ReschCenter.com, by phone at 800-895-0071, or at the Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center.

Wynonna will bring out guest stars throughout the tour, including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, and Trisha Yearwood.

Ashley Judd, Naomi's daughter and Wynonna's sister, came forward to talk about her mother's battle with mental health.

