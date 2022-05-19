3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: “Smart” ideas for babies and glaucoma patients

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - These are a couple of smart ideas.

Today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells us about a “smart pacifier” that monitors the health of newborns in hospitals. Find out the inspiration behind the invention.

Learn about “smart contact lenses” that know when to deliver glaucoma medication. Brad shows you how it works and how close it is to being ready for prescriptions.

Brad also has a pocketful of rocket updates: the latest space tourist trip and NASA’s new rocket for trips to the space station.

