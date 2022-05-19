Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: “Smart” ideas for babies and glaucoma patients

These are some "smart" ideas: a pacifier that monitors a newborn's health and a contact lens that treats glaucoma
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - These are a couple of smart ideas.

Today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells us about a “smart pacifier” that monitors the health of newborns in hospitals. Find out the inspiration behind the invention.

Learn about “smart contact lenses” that know when to deliver glaucoma medication. Brad shows you how it works and how close it is to being ready for prescriptions.

Brad also has a pocketful of rocket updates: the latest space tourist trip and NASA’s new rocket for trips to the space station.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff on S Matthias Street in Appleton. May 19, 2022.
Appleton Police say situation involving armed man on church roof resolved
Melissa Lemerond Gray and children
Murder victim’s sister speaks out on domestic violence related case
Artist's concept of a fulfillment center in the Town of Lawrence as it would be seen from...
Lawrence warehouse development canceled
Firefighters responded to reports of a possible explosion at a marine construction business in...
Six injured in explosion, massive fire at Waukesha County facility
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks

Latest News

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office active-shooter training exercise (WBAY file photo)
INTERVIEW: Training future police officers
Children's author Lori Helke and Beatrice the Little Camper
SMALL TOWNS: "Beatrice the Little Camper"
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
Schabusiness competent to stand trial for murder
Wheelchair rider on a bus
Oshkosh buses upgraded for people with disabilities