Advertisement

Woman brings home baby fox, mistaking it for kitten

A woman in California mistook this baby fox for a kitten, police said.
A woman in California mistook this baby fox for a kitten, police said.(Rocklin Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLIN, Calif. (CNN) - A woman in California recently took in a baby fox that she thought was a needy kitten.

Police say they got a call from a concerned family member. Animal control responded to the call and confirmed it was a baby fox, also known as a kit.

They took it to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue where it can be properly cared for.

Rocklin police posted a photo of the kit on their Facebook page and gave instructions on what to do if you come across orphaned or injured wildlife.

They said to check for wildlife rehabilitation resources on your local humane society’s website. You should also keep the animal in a dark, quiet, mildly warm place away from other animals and children before getting it to a rehab center.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin J Mueller
Convicted sex offender arrested in undercover sting in Winnebago County
Muskies in a holding tank as part of the DNR's annual spring survey and egg collection on the...
Monster muskies thriving in Bay of Green Bay
Pfister Tower King Room Pfister Tower King Room (Photo: Business Wire)
Braves lose power at supposedly haunted Milwaukee hotel
Appleton man found soon after Silver Alert
Sheboygan Hazmat situation
Sheboygan Hazmat team responds to chemical leak at resort

Latest News

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
Mehmet Oz is one of the Republican primary candidates for the Senate locked in a race too early...
Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race still too close to call; Mastriano wins gov nod
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO chief hails ‘historic moment’ as Finland, Sweden apply