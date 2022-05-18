Advertisement

Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack

This undated photo provided by the Milwaukee County Jail shows Clifton Blackwell.
This undated photo provided by the Milwaukee County Jail shows Clifton Blackwell.
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a white Milwaukee man to a decade in prison for throwing acid in a Latino man’s face in a 2019 racist attack.

A jury convicted Clifton Blackwell last month of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as a hate crime.

Blackwell was waiting for a bus when he told Mahud Villalaz that his truck was parked illegally in the bus stop zone. The men got into an argument and Blackwell threw sulfuric acid into the face of Villalaz after asking the Latino man, who is a U.S. citizen, why he invaded his country.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jean Marie Kies sentenced Blackwell on Wednesday to 10 years in prison and five years on extended supervision.

