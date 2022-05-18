Two Green Bay West seniors receive full-ride scholarships to Marquette University

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Green Bay West students earn the opportunity of a lifetime, and will be able to attend their dream college, free of debt, thanks to two new scholarships created by a former Green Bay West student.

“I am really grateful for this opportunity. I feel like it’s a life changer,” says Raelea Scott, scholarship recipient.

A life-changing opportunity for Green Bay West High School seniors, Raelea Scott and Isabella Campos-Moya, the first students to receive full-ride scholarships to Marquette University, through the “Do Great Things Initiative” created by Jim Ryan, a former Green Bay West student, and his wife, Tracy.

Both alumni of Marquette University, their hope is to remove financial barriers for incoming college students.

“When we talked to the leaders and administrators at Green Bay West High School, they helped us understand the barriers that kids face to get to college. Financial is the biggest one, but there’s other barriers so the Do Great Things Initiative is set up to break down those barriers,” says Tracy.

The “Do Great Things Initiative” was created last year, after the Ryan’s learned of the limited number of Green Bay West students that applied to attend Marquette University.

“The scholarships are for all four years, and then every year there will be two additional students from Green Bay West that get a full-ride scholarship to Marquette University,” Tracy says.

“It still kind of really feels unreal that this is a possibility for me and Marquette is an option for me, and I’m not going to be constantly worrying about money,” says Isabella Campos-Moya, scholarship recipient.

In the future, Jim and Tracy hope to expand the program to include other universities in the area with these scholarships.

“We’re really excited about what this looks like as time goes by,” said Jim.

